default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Benoit (upper body) is on the roster for Thursday's preseason game against the Red Wings, signaling that he'll be able to return.

Benoit sustained an upper-body injury early in training camp, but he shed his non-contact jersey Wednesday and will return to game action a day later. Assuming he remains healthy ahead of Wednesday's Opening Night matchup against Montreal, Benoit will likely begin the year on the third pairing.

More News