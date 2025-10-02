Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit: Set to return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benoit (upper body) is on the roster for Thursday's preseason game against the Red Wings, signaling that he'll be able to return.
Benoit sustained an upper-body injury early in training camp, but he shed his non-contact jersey Wednesday and will return to game action a day later. Assuming he remains healthy ahead of Wednesday's Opening Night matchup against Montreal, Benoit will likely begin the year on the third pairing.
