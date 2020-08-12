Barrie (undisclosed) suffered concussion-related symptoms after hitting his head on the ice in Game 5, telling reporters, "I banged my head on the ice pretty hard and had some headaches. They're pretty careful with the concussion stuff. Thankfully I'm feeling pretty good right now but I had to take care of it," NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

With the Leafs knocked out of the postseason, Barrie's focus will no doubt turn to the offseason and his pending free agency. There should still be plenty of suitors for Barrie despite a down season in which he failed to reach the 50-point mark for the first time since 2016-17 when he was with Colorado. The 28-year-old defenseman could benefit from finding a new team where he can feature on the top power-play unit.