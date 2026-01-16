Nylander (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Nylander had a goal and an assist in the first period prior to his exit. The 29-year-old forward has racked up seven points over his last four outings since returning from a previous lower-body issue, though it's unclear if the injury he sustained Thursday is related to that one. His status for Saturday's game against the Jets will be up in the air until more information is available.