Nylander had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Nylander has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past three games. His first goal came midway through the third when he scored blocker side with a wrist shot from the right circle. Nylander's second of the game came at 16:28 when he banked in a shot from below the goal line after Mackenzie Blackwood stopped his one-timer from point-blank range. He sits fifth on the NHL scoring list with 54 points, one behind Artemi Panarin and David Pastrnak who are tied for third. Next up should be an All-Star nod and a massive contract extension and raise.