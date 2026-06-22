Markus Ruck: Joining Fighting Hawks

Ruck and his brother, Liam Ruck, committed to the University of North Dakota on Monday, starting with the 2027-28 campaign.

Ruck will continue to play for WHL Medicine Hat during the 2026-27 campaign after racking up 21 goals and 87 assists in 68 regular-season games with the Tigers last year. In addition, the 18-year-old center chipped in 13 points in 15 postseason contests. If Ruck can produce at this level with the Fighting Hawks, he is unlikely to finish out his four years of collegiate eligibility.