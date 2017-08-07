Clark inked a one-year contract with HC Bolzano of the Erste Bank Eishockey Liga on Friday.

Clark joins the Foxes after a 2016-17 campaign in which he spent the year in the minors -- appearing in 38 contests and tallying eight points. The blueliner played nine career games for Anaheim -- with one assist and six PIM to show for it. Selected in the second round of the 2009 NHL Draft, the 26-year-old is probably a long shot to work his way back into the NHL.

