Clark announced on his Instagram page that he would be retiring from professional hockey.

Clark was selected by the Ducks with the 37th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, but only played in nine career NHL games. After a seven-year stint in the AHL, the blueliner moved overseas to Austria for the last two seasons. The 28-year-old notched one assist in those nine appearances, but wasn't able to put one in the back of the net.