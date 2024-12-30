Brown notched an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Brown has a helper in three straight contests, and he's earned three goals and five assists over his last eight games. The 30-year-old winger is making the most of his third-line role while serving as a key defensive forward for the Oilers. He's up to 16 points, 53 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 36 outings this season, giving him a decent chance of getting back to the 30-point mark for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign with the Senators.