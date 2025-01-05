Draisaitl scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Draisaitl's point streak is now at 14 games (12 goals, 15 helpers). He's scored late goals in each of the last three contests, including two empty-netters, but they all count the same in fantasy. The 29-year-old superstar is up to 29 tallies, 30 helpers, 120 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 39 appearances this season. While he's shooting a lofty 24.2 percent, he's so dialed in this year that there's potential for Draisaitl to surpass his career high in goals (55), which he set in 2021-22.