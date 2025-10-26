Greer scored a goal, added an assist, fired two shots on target and dished out three hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Greer's best offensive performance of the season saw him assist Cole Schwindt's tally before he scored later in the third period. Overall, the 28-year-old left winger has three goals, two assists and 27 hits in 10 games this season. While his primary role on the fourth line is to provide pressure and physicality on the forecheck, his recent surge in points is a nice bonus. His first full season with Florida was his career best offensively with 17 points, and more success on the scoresheet could be in store this season with multiple key injuries to some of Florida's top forwards. For now, Greer is best left off fantasy rosters, but he is a name to keep an eye on in deep leagues that value banger stats, as he also posted 222 hits just a season ago.