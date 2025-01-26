Ekblad scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Ekblad had missed eight of the last nine games due to an upper-body injury. He was able to ease back in Saturday, playing 18:50 in the blowout win. The defenseman resumed his roles on the first pairing and on the power play. He had been held off the scoresheet in his last six outings, so fantasy managers will be optimistic to see him scoring right out the gate from his return. Ekblad has three goals, 22 points, 77 shots on net, 59 hits, 56 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 43 appearances.