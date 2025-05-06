Ekblad has served his two-game suspension and will be eligible to play in Game 2 against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Ekblad has appeared in just two of the Panthers' last 24 games due to a pair of suspensions. In those lone pair of outings, the 29-year-old blueliner generated one goal on three shots, six hits and four blocks while averaging 21:15 of ice time. With Ekblad back in the lineup, Uvis Balinskis figures to be relegated to a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch.