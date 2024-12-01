Boqvist scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Boqvist got his first goal of the season during a four-goal burst over a span of 4:42 in the third period. The 24-year-old defenseman hadn't played much in November, playing in just one of the first 13 games of the month. He replaced Uvis Balinskis in the lineup Saturday and could compete with him moving forward. Boqvist has three points, 14 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 11 appearances. His upside comes from offense, but he's unlikely to help in fantasy if he can't stay in the lineup.