Verhaeghe found the back of the net on his only shot and added two assists Wednesday in a 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist on the man advantage, and he added an even-strength helper on Sam Bennett's empty-net marker. Verhaeghe has points in three straight games and four of his last five. It was also the left-shot winger's second three-point effort of the season and he has three multi-point outings in 2024-25. The 29-year-old ranks fourth on the Panthers in scoring, but he surprisingly has a minus-17 rating, which is by far the worst mark among Florida's skaters. Verhaeghe has six goals and 12 assists through 23 games, and 11 of his 18 points have come at even strength.