Verhaeghe logged an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Devils.

Verhaeghe has four points over his last six contests. The winger has had to generate most of his production from a middle-six role recently, as the Panthers' offense has been a bit sluggish, and head coach Paul Maurice is experimenting with new combinations. Verhaeghe has been part of the problem on offense at times, racking up a rather modest 10 goals, 21 assists, 132 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-20 rating through 45 appearances. The 29-year-old has topped the 30-goal and 70-point marks in back-to-back years but would need a massive surge in the second half to reach those thresholds in 2024-25.