Kulikov posted an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

The helper was Kulikov's first point since April 4, ending a 27-game dry spell that had covered all of the Panthers' postseason run. While his offense has been absence, the 33-year-old blueliner has racked up 55 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 23 playoff appearances. He's been a fixture in a third-line role, though that's not one that comes with much ice time given the talented defensemen on the Panthers' roster.