Per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, Kulikov (upper body) could return versus Buffalo on April 12, according to coach Paul Maurice on Saturday.
Kulikov has already missed seven games and is poised to miss four more, but he should be completely healthy in time for the start of the playoffs. He has four goals, nine assists, 110 hits and 70 blocked shots over 68 contests this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov: Won't play during road trip•
-
Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov: Hoping to return during regular season•
-
Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov: Considered week-to-week•
-
Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov: Injured on Long Island•
-
Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov: Finds twine Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov: Ends slump with helper•