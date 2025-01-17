Rodrigues scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Rodrigues has two goals and an assist over his last four outings. Despite that production, he's been sliding down the lineup, with a fourth-line assignment and just 11:30 of ice time in Thursday's defeat. The Panthers' offense as a whole has been a little inconsistent lately, leading to head coach Paul Maurice trying different things with his forward combinations. Rodrigues is up to 20 points, 85 shots on net, 71 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 46 appearances.