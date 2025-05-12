Rodrigues will be evaluated for an undisclosed injury Monday after departing Sunday's 2-0 win over Toronto in the third period of Game 4, per Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.

Rodrigues was injured after being interfered with by Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who received a minor penalty on the play. Head coach Paul Maurice did not provide a substantial update on Rodrigues' health aside from relaying that the 31-year-old forward will need to be evaluated Monday. Game 5 is in Toronto on Wednesday, so Rodrigues will have an extra day of recovery. If he is unable to suit up for that matchup, Mackie Samoskevich is a strong candidate to draw into the lineup after being a healthy scratch in five of the last six games.