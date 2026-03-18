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Studnicka scored two goals in AHL Charlotte's 5-2 loss to Hartford on Tuesday.

Studnicka is up to 22 points over 30 outings for the Checkers. He's picked up the pace with four goals and two assists over seven outings in March. While he spent time with the Panthers earlier in the season, but he went scoreless over 18 appearances with the big club.

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