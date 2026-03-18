Panthers' Jack Studnicka: Nets both goals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Studnicka scored two goals in AHL Charlotte's 5-2 loss to Hartford on Tuesday.
Studnicka is up to 22 points over 30 outings for the Checkers. He's picked up the pace with four goals and two assists over seven outings in March. While he spent time with the Panthers earlier in the season, but he went scoreless over 18 appearances with the big club.
More News
-
Panthers' Jack Studnicka: Put on waivers•
-
Panthers' Jack Studnicka: Coming up empty on offense•
-
Panthers' Jack Studnicka: Summoned from AHL•
-
Panthers' Jack Studnicka: Goal, assist in Checkers' win•
-
Panthers' Jack Studnicka: Lands on waivers Sunday•
-
Panthers' Jack Studnicka: Receives one-year with Florida•