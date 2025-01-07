Boqvist produced an assist and three hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Boqvist continues to chip in -- he has four points over his last four contests. The 26-year-old is doing his part in a third-line role, and while that's not usually enough for fantasy managers, he's a lock to be in the lineup when healthy. Boqvist has 15 points -- surpassing his total from last season (14) with the Bruins -- while adding 38 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-3 rating over 38 appearances. He could take a run at his career-high 23-point effort from 2021-22.