Boqvist signed a two-year, $3 million contract with Florida on Tuesday, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
Boqvist has a career-high 12 goals and 22 points through 59 appearances this season. He has added 64 shots on net and 136 hits in 2024-25 while maintaining a spot in Florida's middle six.
