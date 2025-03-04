Now Playing

Boqvist signed a two-year, $3 million contract with Florida on Tuesday, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Boqvist has a career-high 12 goals and 22 points through 59 appearances this season. He has added 64 shots on net and 136 hits in 2024-25 while maintaining a spot in Florida's middle six.

