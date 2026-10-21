Boqvist scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Boqvist's insurance tally ended up being the game-winner as the Avalanche made a late push that fell short. Boqvist has three goals, one assist, 13 shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating across seven appearances this season. He's primarily playing in a fourth-line role, though competition for playing time will be tougher after Connor Brown (lower body) made his season debut Tuesday. Amadeus Lombardi was the healthy scratch up front in this contest, but Boqvist could occasionally find himself in the press box as well.