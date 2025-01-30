Tkachuk scored an empty-net goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

It's the second time in the last three games Tkachuk has racked up three points, and Wednesday's helper with the man advantage gives him 20-plus power-play points for the fourth straight campaign and the fifth time in his career. The 27-year-old has had a roller-coaster season so far, and over his prior 14 contests he'd managed just one goal and six points, but he may be catching fire again. Through 47 appearances in 2024-25, Tkachuk has 16 goals and 47 points with 128 shots on net, 76 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-6 rating.