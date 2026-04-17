Panthers' Michael Benning: Sent back down
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benning was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.
Benning's first taste of NHL action saw him record six points over 18 contests this season. He went out with a bang, scoring twice in the regular-season finale versus the Red Wings on Wednesday. Benning will now provide reinforcements for Charlotte ahead of its playoff run.
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