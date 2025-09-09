Gregor signed a professional tryout agreement with the Panthers on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Gregor appeared in a total of 52 regular-season games between the Senators and Sharks in 2024-25, registering four goals, seven points, 94 hits and a minus-21 rating. The 27-year-old will have an uphill battle making the team out of training camp, as the Panthers have multiple players contending for depth roles up front.