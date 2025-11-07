Bennett scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and doled out four hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Bennett has a point in all three games in November so far, totaling two goals and assist. That's more than he had in all of October (two points). The 29-year-old is at three goals, five points, 27 shots, 29 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 14 appearances and should continue to see prominent usage in the Panthers' lineup.