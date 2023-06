Bennett posted an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Bennett set up Carter Verhaeghe's goal 4:27 into overtime. While Bennett's gone 11 games without a goal, he's been a solid playmaker with six assists in that span. The 26-year-old is up to 13 points in 18 playoff outings, and he's supported the Panthers' physical style with 74 hits and 60 PIM while adding 66 shots on net and a plus-7 rating.