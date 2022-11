Bennett notched three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Stars.

The Panthers fell behind 4-0 in the first period, but Bennett did his best to spark a comeback. The 26-year-old has three multi-point performances in the last four games, and through 17 contests on the season he's up to five goals and 13 points, putting him on pace to blow past the career-high 49 points he amassed in 2021-22.