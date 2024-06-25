Reinhart scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Oilers in Game 7.

After a close call for the Oilers, Reinhart got out on a rush the other way and sniped home the decisive goal at 15:11 of the second period. While it wasn't the instant gratification of an overtime tally, Reinhart's goal ultimately sealed the Panthers' first Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old concluded his best year yet with 10 goals and six assists over 24 playoff contests after posting 57 goals and 94 points in the regular season. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, though he'll likely be near the top of the list of players the Panthers attempt to re-sign.