Bobrovsky was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports, indicating he'll be between the home pipes versus the Devils.

Considering the Cats last played Saturday versus the Flyers and Bobrovsky is riding a five-game winning streak, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the veteran backstop manning the crease. During that winning stretch, the 36-year-old Russian is sporting a 2.36 GAA and .917 save percentage. Even without a back-to-back on the schedule until the end of November, Bobrovsky will likely get a rest over the Panthers' next five games, though which game should go to backup Spencer Knight would certainly be open to debate.