Bobrovsky won't be in the net against New Jersey on Tuesday with Spencer Knight getting the home start instead, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky was the first goalie to leave the ice, which normally signals the starter, but head coach Paul Maurice announced it would be Spencer Knight instead. The 36-year-old Bobrovsky is riding a five-game winning streak, so the decision to go with Knight was a bit of a surprise, though it will likely allow Bobrovsky to take both games against the nearly unbeatable Jets on Nov. 16 and 19.