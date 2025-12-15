Kindel had a goal and two assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Kindel cracked the scoresheet in back-to-back games for the second time this season, and this was also the first time he posted three points. He previously had two multi-point efforts -- on Nov. 3 against the Maple Leafs and Nov. 6 against the Capitals. Kindel is a promising prospect in the Penguins' system and is showing glimpses of what he can bring to the table this season. He's up to 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 28 games.