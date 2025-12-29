Rust scored twice, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Rust picked up his first multi-point effort since Dec. 13 versus the Sharks. The 33-year-old winger netted both of his goals in the first period as the Penguins jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 20 minutes. Rust is up to 15 goals, 32 points, 90 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 35 appearances this season. He should continue to be one of the Penguins' most productive forwards as he aims to top the career-best 31-goal, 65-point campaign he had in 2024-25.