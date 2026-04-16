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Rust (rest) was working on the first line at Thursday's practice, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Rust just missed out on reaching the 30-goal mark for the second straight year, tallying 29 times in 72 contests. Along with Egor Chinakhov, Rust figures to continue flanking long-time running mate Sidney Crosby while also joining him on the No. 1 power-play unit. As such, Rust figures to have high-end fantasy value in postseason pools.

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