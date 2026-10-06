Rust (upper body) was a full practice participant Tuesday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Rust seems to be trending in the right direction toward a possible return against the Capitals on Wednesday, though he'll need to receive full medical clearance and be activated off injured reserve. Still, the fact that Rust was filling a third-line role at practice and working with the No. 2 power-play unit bodes well for the veteran getting back in the lineup sooner rather than later.