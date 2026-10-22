Rust (lower body) will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports Thursday.

Rust has offered decent offensive production through seven games this year, registering three goals, two assists and nine shots. With the 34-year-old winger facing an extended absence, the team has already placed him on injured reserve and could still move him to LTIR in the coming days. For now, Thomas Novak will get first crack at playing on the top line with Sidney Crosby, though his hold on Rust's spot should be considered tenuous at best.