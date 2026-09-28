Rust (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by Pittsburgh on Monday and is considered week-to-week according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Rust won't be ready for the start of the season with his shift to injured reserve. Given his timeline, fantasy players should anticipate that Rust will be unavailable for at least the opening two games of the year. Without the veteran winger in the lineup, Filip Hallander and Ville Koivunen are both expected to get looks on the third line.