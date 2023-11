Rust scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

After missing Pittsburgh's last three games with a lower-body injury, Rust picked up where he left off Tuesday, beating Juuse Saros with a long-range wrister to tie the game 2-2 late in the third period. The 31-year-old Rust now has 10 goals and 17 points through 18 games this season, putting him on pace to surpass his previous career high of 58 points set in the 2021-22 season.