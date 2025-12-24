Penguins' Bryan Rust: Two points in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rust scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Toronto.
Rust tied it 1-1 on a breakaway in the first period after taking a pass from Sidney Crosby in the neutral zone and scoring with a backhand past Joseph Woll's blocker. Rust has a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist) and 30 points, including 13 goals, and 88 shots in 34 games overall.
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Goal streak reaches four games•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Scores in third straight game•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Three PP points in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Two-point night in loss•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Three points in big win•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Sparks comeback effort•