Rust scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Toronto.

Rust tied it 1-1 on a breakaway in the first period after taking a pass from Sidney Crosby in the neutral zone and scoring with a backhand past Joseph Woll's blocker. Rust has a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist) and 30 points, including 13 goals, and 88 shots in 34 games overall.