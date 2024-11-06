Bunting scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Bunting put the Penguins up 3-1 in the third period by snapping a wrist shot past Ilya Sorokin. Bunting added two PIM, one shot, two hits and a plus-1 rating in 11:29 of ice time. The 29-year-old has had a slow start to the 2024-25 campaign with one goal, one assist and a minus-4 rating through 13 games. The left-shot forward is serving in a third-line capacity while working with the No. 2 power-play unit.