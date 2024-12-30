Bunting scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Bunting found the back of the net early in the second period, and he'll go down in history as the player who scored the goal in which Sidney Crosby became the Penguins' all-time leader in assists. This was Bunting's 11th goal of the season, and it also extended a very productive stretch since he's found the back of the net in his last three contests. He's up to 11 points (six goals, five helpers) in 12 games in December.