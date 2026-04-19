Penguins' Owen Pickering: Contributes three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickering scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 8-0 win over Rochester on Saturday.
Pickering has earned five points over his last four outings, following a seven-game point drought. The defenseman is at seven goals, 28 points and a plus-16 rating over 68 appearances this season. Pickering has done his part to grow his offense in his second full professional campaign.
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