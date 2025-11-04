default-cbs-image
Pickering was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh recalled Ryan Graves from the minors in a corresponding move. Pickering hasn't earned a point in four NHL outings this season while supplying one shot on goal, two blocked shots and one hit. He has one goal and three assists in seven AHL appearances this campaign.

