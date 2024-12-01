Tomasino scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
Tomasino cashed in during the second period, and after the Flames made a half-hearted comeback effort in the third, his goal stood as the game-winner. His first two goals as a Penguin have secured consecutive victories. Tomasino is making a good first impression on his second franchise, and that should help him carve out a top-six role. The forward has three points, 29 shots on net and 10 hits over 14 appearances between the Penguins and the Predators this season.
