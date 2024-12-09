Tomasino (upper body) took the ice in a non-contact sweater Monday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Tomasino was classified by head coach Mike Sullivan on Saturday as day-to-day but the fact that he hasn't been cleared for contact certainly makes him a doubt heading into Tuesday's clash with Colorado. Prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old center was riding a four-game point streak during which he racked up three goals, one assists and 15 shots while slotting into a second-line role alongside Evgeni Malkin. With Tomasino shelved, Cody Glass moved into the second-line spot and will likely continue to do so if Tomasino can't play Tuesday.