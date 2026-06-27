Penguins' Tomas Galvas: Finally selected in third draft

Galvas was the 54th overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A February 2006 birthday, Galvas had gone through the previous two drafts without being selected. It's nearly impossible to believe given his play in recent years, both in the top Czech league and on the international circuit, most notably at the World Juniors. Galvas was named to the WJC All-Star Team in the most recent tournament after posting nine points in seven games in helping Czechia to the Silver Medal. Galvas is undersized at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, but his hockey sense is exceptional, and he is a well above-average skater. Currently signed with Liberec through 2027-28, Galvas should be a candidate for depth NHL minutes immediately upon his arrival in North America.