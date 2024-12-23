Jarry was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll be between the pipes at home against the Flyers.

Jarry has been inconsistent in recent weeks, as he's posted a 3-2-1 record, 2.99 GAA and .887 save percentage over his last six appearances. He took the loss Saturday against the Devils as the Penguins failed to score any goals, but he'll attempt to turn things around in the team's final game before the Christmas break, who rank 17th in the NHL with 3.00 goals per game.