Horcoff was the 24th overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Horcoff has a pro pedigree -- he's the son of former NHLer, Shawn Horcoff. He's big with skill, but his skating is truly his Achilles heel. His first couple steps are leaden, which puts him behind the play. Horcoff is strong in possession and on the wall in the cycle. Plus his shot is sharp. His future success will lie in offensive zone starts and perhaps as a net-front wall on the power play. If so, Horcoff could provide fantasy value in deep formats.