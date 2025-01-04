Forsberg notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Forsberg helped out on a Steven Stamkos tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. It was a 17th straight game without a goal for Forsberg, but he has 14 assists and 51 shots on net in that span. The star winger is at nine goals, 31 points, 129 shots on net, 78 hits and a minus-10 rating through 39 appearances. While he's not completely cold on offense, Forsberg's recent lack of goals makes him a reasonable buy-low target in fantasy.